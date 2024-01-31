Create New Account
NWO: More excess deaths caused by the COVID-19 bioweapon coming in 2024
Published 25 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Understanding the lies


On the Sarah Westhall show, Edward Dowd explains how millions have died from the COVID-19 bioweapon masquerading as a vaccine and how there will much more excess deaths caused by the vaccine in 2024 and 2025.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].

