X22 REPORT Ep. 3104a - Recession Not Being Forecasted By The Fed, Translation: Recession Incoming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/Financial News Ep. 3104a - June 28, 2023
Recession Not Being Forecasted By The Fed, Translation: Recession Incoming
Germany's GND movement is falling apart, the auto manufactures are reporting that sales are dropping and it they are scaling back production. Ford is laying off 1000 people. The economy is cracking and falling apart, the airbnb business is a disaster. The Fed is not predicting a recession which means a recession is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
⚡Save yourself during “Blackout Day” with this life-saving gadget: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code "Summer" for 15% OFF