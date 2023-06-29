BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3104a - Recession Not Being Forecasted By The Fed, Translation: Recession Incoming
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
115 views • 06/29/2023

X22 REPORT Political/Financial News  Ep. 3104a - June 28, 2023

Recession Not Being Forecasted By The Fed, Translation: Recession Incoming


Germany's GND movement is falling apart, the auto manufactures are reporting that sales are dropping and it they are scaling back production. Ford is laying off 1000 people. The economy is cracking and falling apart, the airbnb business is a disaster. The Fed is not predicting a recession which means a recession is coming.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda
