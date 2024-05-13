© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OUR LADY OF FATIMA - MAY 13th, 2024
----------Mother of Salvation: The time for the prophecies of La Salette and Fatima to be fulfilled is very close
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/08/13/mother-of-salvation-the-time-for-the-prophecies-of-la-salette-and-fatima-to-be-fulfilled-is-very-close/