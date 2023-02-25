BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
37) Reply to Call 35) ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government
#RestaurarPortugal
66 views • 02/25/2023

. . . updates for continental Europe will be ready soon . . .

. . . Actualização adaptada para a Europa continental assim que possível neste canal . . .


Above all, it's ready for Americans:

This was The Call by Anna Von Reitz: : https://www.brighteon.com/34b1b6a3-e688-4635-bbc6-112ddf0f944b

If you're not aware, please listen to Anna: https://www.youtube.com/@annareitz9942

The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/

[o contacto referido para Portugal é fraudulento, #restaurarportugal é o correcto -- já avisámos o website americano]


About The Global Family Group website: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html

The Avila Family Trust Saga Story: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html  | Actualização à DIVIDA ODIOSA, A SAGA DO TESOURO GLOBAL -- A Recuperação dos Bens Globais da Família d'Ávila: https://tinyurl.com/fundos-historia-update | vídeo nº52: https://www.brighteon.com/7ac9bd4b-99ef-42f9-bd53-25ce11ce3139


#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT

Website: https://restaurarpt.wixsite.com/home

Canal principal: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal/

YT: https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal/

YT: https://www.youtube.com/@RestaurarPT/

X: https://twitter.com/RestaurarPortug

Keywords
governmentamericansovereignrestorelawfulunincorporatedgovernorestaurarlegitimonao incorporadosoberano
