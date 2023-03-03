Kristi Leigh : Fake Fact Checkers Concede Truth About Train Derailment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even fake fact checkers concede Trump is not to blame for the Ohio train derailment chemical catastrophe. We’re getting closer to confirmation about the CCP’s involvement in releasing a bioweapon . DC Dems legalize foreign interference in elections. And male athletes continue to ruin women’s sports even though most of America doesn’t support the infiltration.