A Liar and A Murderer Are One!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People think that they are above you when they can use their worldly status. Flattering and bootlicking to be put in positions of authority. Even being unqualified.
Then they look around when entities collapse. As people suffer from mental breakdowns. Deficient of coping mechanisms. Lacking critical thinking. Living in a chaotic state, time, and place. Looking as if they don't know how we got to this place.