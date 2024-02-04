© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Bit da Vinci
Feb 3, 2024
Are these 1-stroke engines paving the way for a new era of rotary engines, or is it just clever marketing? Together, let's unravel the truth behind the concept of single-stroke engines. We'll break down how they operate, discover what unique advantages they bring to the table, and address the burning question: Why invest hefty sums in R&D for internal combustion engines amid the global shift towards electric vehicles?
00:00 - Intro
00:41 - Why is the idea of a single stroke engine so weird
03:27 - INNengine eREX
06:51 - How Does eREX Work
10:46 - eREX VS Average Two-Stroke
13:11 - Other One Stroke Engines
16:21 - Why Bother With Internal Combustion Engines
what we'll cover
two bit da vinci,e-rex engine,drone engine,1 stroke engine,one stroke engine,two stroke,four stroke,new engine design,new engine technology 2023,1 stroke engine sound,1 stroke engine spain,1 stroke engine working,one stroke engine how it works,one stroke engine spain,one stroke engine animation,one stroke engine running,one stroke engine explained,cybertruck,EV's,INNengine,Ampere,Miata,innengine 1 stroke,The IMPOSSIBLE Engineering of the ONE-STROKE Engine!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUtwguVkjU