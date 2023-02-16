© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Follow The Leader And Be Appreciated.
Proverbs 14:35 (NIV).
35) A king delights in a wise servant,
but a shameful servant arouses his fury.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A leader appreciates his followers and rails against his adversaries.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p833248
#king #delights #wise #servant #shameful #servant #arouses #fury