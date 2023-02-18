BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8 weird & wacky ways I use PEMF for brainpower, sleep, vision, digestion, and more ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of the IC Hummer
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
14 views • 02/18/2023

This is the nosiest biohack I've ever tried; the IC Hummer from Infopathy administers PEMF infoceuticals (ICs) sonically and topically to the body for healing, pain relief, inflammation, sleep, vagus nerve modulation, and more! In this review, I'll break down the PEMF science and tell you about how I've been using it.


Read review 📑 everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/hardware/973-ic-hummer

Shop 🛒 Infopathy

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Infopathy

healthsciencereviewbiohackingpemfbrain entrainmentjonathan roselandsleep hackslimitless mindsetalternative therapymedical devicefrequency medicineinfopathyinfoceuticalsic hummereye strain
