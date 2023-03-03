BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prigozhin Addressed Zelensky, Calling him To Order Withdrawal From Bakhmut and Avoid Massacre Of Teenagers and Elderly Soldiers.
69 views • 03/03/2023

Kiev Nazis-Zionists talmudists don't care, Goyim are donkeys and excrements. They send them as fuel to the fire aimed at Russia !

Today March 03.

Prigozhin, founder of Wagner:  “I appeal to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Aleksandrovich Zelensky. If earlier the professional Ukrainian army used to fight with us, today we see more and more old people and children. They fight, but their life in Bakhmut is short, a day or two. Give them the opportunity to leave the city, the city is actually surrounded,”
......In its turn, the Kiev regime continues sending more soldiers to the Bakhmut grinder. On March 2, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine announced the decision to transfer additional units of the Armed Forces to Bakhmut.

Shared from https://southfront.org/prigozhin-addressed-zelensky-calling-to-allow-withdrawal-from-bakhmut/

