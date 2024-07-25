BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Everyday Life for Palestinians, as Bad as it is, the Alternative for them is even Worse
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 9 months ago

Just in case you were wondering what an evacuation of 500,000 people looks like in Gaza. This is every day life for Palestinians, and as bad as it is, the alternative for them is even worse. 

This is the reason why the Zionists cannot defeat the Palestinians. Every time they try, their brutality only drives more people into the waiting arms of the resistance.

Also, RT's Gaza location was hit by a strike last week. 

Adding:

Leader in Hamas, Osama Hamdan: 

➡️Netanyahu’s speech in Congress expresses a crisis and realization that America is changing.

➡️It is strange that many members of Congress stood up to Netanyahu while he insulted their voters.

➡️Netanyahu’s speech included many lies about recovering prisoners.

➡️Netanyahu tried to market the Zionist entity as an authentic state in the region, and this is a lie.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy