BYE KEVIN: Former Speaker McCarthy is Quitting Congress | Rep Matt Gaetz





Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is quitting Congress. He’s essentially saying if he cannot run the place as Speaker, then he will leave.





There’s an Establishment Exodus from the House Republican Conference. It’s my hope that we backfill these establishment entities with folks who are willing to fight for the America First agenda.





But for all of the self-congratulatory videos that McCarthy may make, his unwillingness to stay and vote for even the most basic Republican priorities until the end of his term may imperil our ability to get the job done.





(Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 12/6/23)





Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!





Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz