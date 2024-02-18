Truth and Righteousness

Being a Disciple of Christ means most people will hate you. Jesus warned his Disciples about that. To change or avoid suffering persecution the devil introduced a form of godliness because he wants to be worshipped as God. Jesus does not lie, fallen man do. Our carnal mind prefers a form of godliness that means we live comfortable in satan's kingdom. Jesus said our lives be one of tribulation in this world. It is.





I was trying to get this to video format since last night so this is what I got and went with it at 1:56PM today.