The Wellness Company | Spike Proteins 101: What You Need to Know to Keep Yourself Safe

THE SPIKE SYMPOSIUM Episode 1 - Spike Proteins 101: What You Need to Know to Keep Yourself Safe

Spike Symposium by The Wellness Company: Twelve of the world's top health and wellness experts join together for a revolutionary gathering to tackle today's health challenges in a post-COVID, post-vaccine world.

In this episode, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Heather Gessling, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. William Makis and Dr. Paul Alexander discuss how spike protein lingers in the body long after vaccination and what that means for those that took it, those that didn't, and humanity as a whole. They also discuss the crucial need for therapeutic interventions that may aid in degrading the spike protein.

Heart-Stopping Trend: Myocarditis Rates Are So High That Dr. McCullough Reports Seeing Two Cases PER DAY

"I'm a cardiologist. I can tell you before COVID-19, I saw two cases of myocarditis my entire career... two cases over decades. Now, I see two cases per day in the clinic."

