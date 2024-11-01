Nick Fuentes talks about how Israel killed Nasrallah after he accepted a ceasefire and that Israel’s war is only about expansion.

Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) talks about how Israel killed Nasrallah after he accepted a ceasefire and that Israel’s war is only about expansion.





“Israel wants to inflict serious damage and remove Hezbollah from their border, effectively annexing a large part of Lebanon and turning it into a buffer zone. Israel said if Hezbollah didn’t withdraw, Israel would invade. Netanyahu has escalated the bombing campaign against Hezbollah in South Lebanon. They’ve conducted thousands of airstrikes, killed over a thousand people, including over a hundred children, and decimated the leadership of Hezbollah. Now, they’re beginning a ground invasion. The official position of Washington is that they want a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and then a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. They see Israel’s ambitious goals as destabilizing. If Israel plans on not only taking out Hamas but sweeping across the whole region, their ultimate objective is to strike Iran.”





“Although the Biden administration was leading the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, which are directly connected to the ceasefire negotiations with Lebanon, the U.S. State Department now backs Israel’s invasion. Israel is now openly saying that Lebanon will get the Gaza treatment. Israel evacuated 60,000 people from their northern border with Lebanon. They said they cannot bring the population back until Hezbollah is degraded or retreats. They’re going to bring the population back, establish a buffer zone inside of Lebanon once they have military control of the region, and destroy the command center of Hezbollah, including its leadership, communications, and infrastructure. That was the goal from the beginning.”





“The entire chain of command dead then Israel invaded. Hezbollah was prepared to offer a ceasefire without preconditions to Israel just before Nasrallah was assassinated. For the past year, Hezbollah has been bombing Israel, saying they wouldn’t stop until there was a ceasefire in Gaza. Israel said you’re not going to get a ceasefire, and if you don’t stop bombing us, we’re going to invade. Just days before Israel assassinated the leadership, Hezbollah said they would agree to a truce with no preconditions. Then days later, Israel killed them. If Israel wanted peace, they would accept the truce from Nasrallah, which was offered with no preconditions. But they killed him and invaded anyway.”





