FREE AI tools for short form content / KLAP review
Integritydesign
Integritydesign
11 months ago

In this series, I go over the Klap app that claims to create Short form content in minutes from one long piece of content..


Is it any good?


See for yourself if it is right for you?


In this video I share an example of AI generated content from a client that wants short form content from his instructional videos.


Like what you see and want to give it a shot for yourself?

Click here:

https://klap.app/?via=Integrity


Use the code "KLAP10" for 10% off.


If you are looking for MORE help in your business creating CUSTOM BESPOKE content, feel free to reach out with any comments, or requests at www.integritydesign.us


Find me elsewhere online at:

https://linktr.ee/Integritydesign

aisocial media contentai toolsnew aishort form contentartificial intellegencefree trial aiai softwareai software for free 2024free ai software to create viral videosautomated video softwarehow to make youtube shortsyoutube shorts videoai video generatorfree ai toolsbest ai toolsnew ai toolshow to make youtube shorts videotop ai toolsopus cliphow to create youtube shorts fasttext to video ai generatoryoutube shorts with ai
