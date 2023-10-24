Modesty: Why is it Important Today? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on Oct 21, 2023
Modesty, in dress and words and action, seems to be completely forgotten in today's culture. However, there may never be a more important time to be examples of light in the darkness. Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains what modesty is and what you need to do to avoid mortal sin in this area.
Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jLGwy7ltao