The No Mad Communist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Mad communist. This is part 1, of 4 parts.
In this part, homelessness and destruction of the retail industry. No future for you.
Series inspired by no mad capitalist. BUT How to get the good life for free, have no money well watch and get free houses, free passports, free food, free bills, free travel, in fact NO BILLS, AND NO TAX. All legal.