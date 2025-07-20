Happy Belated Birthday USA and The Decline Of The Empire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walk and Talk about the USA's birthday and the decline of the US empire ,
most empires last 250 years and the US is now at 249 years . Does the USA only have 1 year left , 37 Trillion in Debt plus the 6ig 6eautiful 6ill going to cost 3.3 Trillion then this will make the debt level go over 40 Trillion . Many countries seeking to ditch the dollar and China growing as a super power then how long will the US empire last . Also UK news , illegal economic migrants crossings up 48% from last year . The Indianfication of the UK done by design . Stop supporting illegal immigrants working illegally and stop supporting illegal money laundering businesses . Location options close to home and in S.E Asia plus visa options for UK and other Western citizens