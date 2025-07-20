BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Happy Belated Birthday USA and The Decline Of The Empire
KBLwalkandwalk
KBLwalkandwalk
30 views • 2 months ago

Walk and Talk about the USA's birthday and the decline of the US empire ,
most empires last 250 years and the US is now at 249 years . Does the USA only have 1 year left , 37 Trillion in Debt plus the 6ig 6eautiful 6ill going to cost 3.3 Trillion then this will make the debt level go over 40 Trillion . Many countries seeking to ditch the dollar and China growing as a super power then how long will the US empire last . Also UK news , illegal economic migrants crossings up 48% from last year . The Indianfication of the UK done by design . Stop supporting  illegal immigrants working illegally and stop supporting illegal money laundering businesses . Location options close to home and in S.E Asia plus visa options for UK and other Western citizens

1776249 yearsus debt level
