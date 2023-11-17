BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hamas in SwiSS Parliament & Hamas Financed by SwiSSyland
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
371 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
226 views • 11/17/2023

The SwiSSies make sure, there will be no Islamic terrorist attacks in SwiSSyland by inviting them into the SwiSS Parliament in Bern by the SwiSS Senator Geri Müller in February 2012; also giving the Hamas some "Development Funds", so they can further "Develop" their Qassim-A missiles. SwiSSy did the same on August 30th 1923 by inviting Adolf Hitler in Zürich SwiSSyland, so the Nazis wouldn't invade SwiSSyland, thus using the same technique, and history repeating itself - business as usual.

Keywords
terroristshamasworld war threegaza stripisrael war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy