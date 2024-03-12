Heart-Shaped Nose Retriever Has A Problem With An Eye… Why? I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Mar 9, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Retriever Benji has a cute heart-shaped nose. However, Benji has bad eye sight, so the dog has trouble seeing things vividly. Despite discomfort in the eyes, Benji is skillful at finding and going through obstacles. Check out how amazing Benji is in the video!
#Kritterklub #dog #dogvideo
