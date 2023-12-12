Republican Lawmaker Says U.S. Should Go Green Even if China Keeps Polluting

The New American’s Alex Neman confronted Alaska’s Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski at the COP 28 climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, about why the U.S. should continue on its economically perilous green path when China is firing up a new coal plant regularly.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.