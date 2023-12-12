Create New Account
Republican Lawmaker Says U.S. Should Go Green Even if China Keeps Polluting
The New American
The New American’s Alex Neman confronted Alaska’s Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski at the COP 28 climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, about why the U.S. should continue on its economically perilous green path when China is firing up a new coal plant regularly.

Keywords
uschinamurkowskigreen policycop28

