Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: CRIME IS NOT HEALTH WITH MIKE YEADON

Unpacking & Defeating the Medical Tactics of a World Takeover
June 11, 2022 Session II SESSION 2 : A long history of Crime and Abuse in Medicine With Catherine Austin Fitts
Video: Yeadon;
"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned."
Full Video: With ‘Catherine Austin Fitts’ introduction for ‘Dr. Michael Yeadon.’
Published by;
DOCTORS FOR COVID ETHICS
https://rumble.com/v18jjnn-crime-is-not-health-with-mike-yeadon.html