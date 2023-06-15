BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

14 Planes to Geoengineer the Planet
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 06/15/2023

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/

❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

RFK Jr. and Dane Wigington REACTION

https://youtu.be/Xj0QFqA0vJw

David Keith admits geoengineering SRM will kill many tens of thousands of people

https://youtu.be/fSCHLwJHwVM

Sulfuric Acid from Aviation and Ship Tracks may be higher today than Geoengineering SRM would require in 2020

https://climateviewer.com/2014/01/31/sulfuric-acid-aviation-ship-tracks-may-higher-today-geoengineering-srm-require-2020/

Black Carbon from Aircraft Exhaust is Destroying Ozone, Melting Poles

https://climateviewer.com/2017/10/25/black-carbon-from-aircraft-exhaust-destroying-ozone-melting-poles/

Commercial Aviation Creating Ice Haze and “Accidental Geoengineering”

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/commercial-aviation-creating-ice-haze-accidental-geoengineering/

McClellan, Justin, David W. Keith, and Jay Apt. "Cost analysis of stratospheric albedo modification delivery systems." Environmental Research Letters 7.3 (2012): 034019.

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/7/3/034019

Supplementary data

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/7/3/034019/data

BILL GATES: Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research

https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/FICER

Bill Gates Funds Geoengineering Studies – FICER

https://climateviewer.com/2013/10/09/bill-gates-funds-geoengineering-studies/


👕 MERCH

https://climateviewer.creator-spring.com/?utm_medium=product_shelf&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=YT-AAE-QftWweUjoWFW8wBKSowU95YkZjaxtIyqmHqb4dF7mtRZnDLWRsH3W6ut1QgVwT-X_91yvZQhqKwl72WibOrn89MGgsDA1cTVLuebAxFUfhr1o3D_pG-uaSF1M-92HKCy41yhyqHfA8EhGWVBtBejUQNUTpC28ewPSIzrTB_AZjgrlBSIixnW


💻 SUPPORT US

ExpressVPN

https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkFx3GVwxR3NX40&shareid=&irgwc=1


Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn

 • Prayers for Mike ...

https://youtu.be/LD38H_nFGM4

 • Rest In Peace Bro...

https://youtu.be/1Nj24ER12Hw


Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series

https://yahstruck.com/

Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1/Awesome-Hot-Sauce

Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)

http://artisticpublication.com/


🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

February 13, 2023

"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23

https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quickening-ufos-earthquakes-and-ohio-ft-jim-lee-21323.html

November 30, 2022

The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee

https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-357-with-jim-lee.html

https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink/videos/1092662844731067

October 16, 2022

Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast

https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10/16/gkp-s4-e24-season-finale-with-jim-lee/

https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-8ft6e-12ebf7c

September 21, 2022

Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold

https://youtu.be/1SoNNjg9Skg


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy