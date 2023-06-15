14 Planes to Geoengineer the Planet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
RFK Jr. and Dane Wigington REACTION
https://youtu.be/Xj0QFqA0vJw
David Keith admits geoengineering SRM will kill many tens of thousands of people
https://youtu.be/fSCHLwJHwVM
Sulfuric Acid from Aviation and Ship Tracks may be higher today than Geoengineering SRM would require in 2020
https://climateviewer.com/2014/01/31/sulfuric-acid-aviation-ship-tracks-may-higher-today-geoengineering-srm-require-2020/
Black Carbon from Aircraft Exhaust is Destroying Ozone, Melting Poles
https://climateviewer.com/2017/10/25/black-carbon-from-aircraft-exhaust-destroying-ozone-melting-poles/
Commercial Aviation Creating Ice Haze and “Accidental Geoengineering”
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/commercial-aviation-creating-ice-haze-accidental-geoengineering/
McClellan, Justin, David W. Keith, and Jay Apt. "Cost analysis of stratospheric albedo modification delivery systems." Environmental Research Letters 7.3 (2012): 034019.
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/7/3/034019
Supplementary data
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/7/3/034019/data
BILL GATES: Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research
https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/FICER
Bill Gates Funds Geoengineering Studies – FICER
https://climateviewer.com/2013/10/09/bill-gates-funds-geoengineering-studies/
🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS
February 13, 2023
"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23
https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quickening-ufos-earthquakes-and-ohio-ft-jim-lee-21323.html
November 30, 2022
The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee
https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-357-with-jim-lee.html
https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink/videos/1092662844731067
October 16, 2022
Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast
https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10/16/gkp-s4-e24-season-finale-with-jim-lee/
https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-8ft6e-12ebf7c
September 21, 2022
Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold
https://youtu.be/1SoNNjg9Skg
