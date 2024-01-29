Create New Account
Graham Hancock is Wrong about Human Evolution. Michael Cremo is Right
Well... I think Michael Cremo is closer to being right. I think Graham Hancock has done great work on more recent history (approx. 20,000 years) but the supposition that humans evolved from shrews is wrong, in my view. I've been to his talk in person and have learned a lot of vital info from him but I believe that ETs brought our DNA to Earth. Linda Moulton Howe interviewed a retiring Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) scientist in the 1990s and he told her that all questions about humans origins have been answered. The book is closed on that. He said humans were made by ETs by altering the DNA of already evolving primates. This was secret information given to her so she will not release his name.


I have read most of and highly recommend the book, "Forbidden Archeology" by Michael A. Cremo (Author), Richard L. Thompson (Author) at https://www.amazon.com/Forbidden-Archeology-Michael-Cremo-ebook/dp/B07JCCCQZH/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=forbidden+archeology+book&sr=8-1


There are many good videos of Michael Cremo, such as:

Michael Cremo | The Hidden Origins of the Human Race | Origins Conference

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-TKhEYe03M

&

Michael Cremo: Evidence for Extreme Human Antiquity FULL LECTURE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5zgf0SSP08


