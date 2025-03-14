"Bulgaria's Indiana Jones" - Dan Xuisoko - On the EPIC mystery of human origins, Atlantean philosophy, consciousness experiments, & more

Might the magestic mysteries of history and the universe itself, that vast domain of the unknown, mirror the unknown potential within us all?

That's the question we approach in this in-studio interview with "Bulgaria's Indiana Jones" - Dan Xuisoko. This is going to be a real treat for those of you who are conspiracy curious as he's visited Petra in Jordan, delved into the depths of the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun, and explored Perperikon - Europe’s Oldest City, along with other travels in South America.

He's built an orgone energy pyramid, along with conducting some rather bizarre esoteric personal experiments - that we'll get into. And he's a Biohacker, he's done a hundred push-ups without breathing!





3:37 Gateway tapes meditation

12:00 Astral projection

20:40 Consciousness Self-Experiments: Living Body Map Meditation

28:00 Our Ayahuasca experiences

36:21 The travels of "Bulgaria's Indiana Jones"

48:56 Mysterious sites in Bulgaria

52:42 The philosophy of the Atlanteans

1:00:56 Mysterious elongated skulls found in the Caucasus

1:06:42 The Goldbach Conjecture and the Golden Ratio

1:13:58 The moon landings

1:26:49 The mystery of human origin

1:30:02 The Nephilim terraformed Earth?





Read 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1735-dan-xuisoko





For some mind-blowing viewing, check out Dan's channel ⏩ https://www.youtube.com/@xuisoko/





