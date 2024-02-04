JK’s MAGGOT-INFESTED toe ulcer progress JUVENT IN USE for 6 days: DAY 17 VISIBLE IMPROVEMENT MVI_7266

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saturday 6th January, 2024. Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts have begun in earnest. Some Revitive foot platform usage. THE JUVENT HAS ARRIVED, AND JK HAS BEGUN USING IT. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE; DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.