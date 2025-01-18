Good Gardening Start for 2025! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I decided to go ahead and harvest my volunteer potatoes before the freezing temps claim them. And I got a small, but decent harvest. With the colder weather I’m spending more time in the kitchen making dinners and baked good such as soy sauce chicken & rice, as well as brownies and cookies. And I also met more wonderful people here in Kamakura, Japan. 🎌
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll