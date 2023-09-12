BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Getting Wild - the GETDOWNS
Vector Visions
Vector Visions
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 09/12/2023

Run around in circles, bouncing off the walls

Drink a 40 after school

And one before the show, now you oughta know

I'm filling up on rocket fuel

Cause when I start to rage

I'm strutting on the stage

About to shoot the stratosphere

Then it's time for one more beer

I got another beer, you're holding on for dear

Life cause it's a bumpy ride

Lunar space abound, gravity is down

Surfing on a brand new tide

All are seeing red, I'm landing on your head

Perfect landings one on five

But if you move your neck, then I hit the deck

Now you know we're getting live

Cause when I start to rage

I'm strutting on the stage

About to shoot the stratosphere

Then it's time for one more beer

GIRL, I'M GETTING WILD RIGHT NOW

I'M GETTING WILD WILD GIRL,

I'M GETTING WILD RIGHT NOW

I'M GETTING WIIIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLLDDDDDDD



Check out my YouTube channel:

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCHw-p-kVQpfzskd_AU_Ukzg

Keywords
californiarockpunkandrollrecordsgettingwildbasementgetdownswhittierblvd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy