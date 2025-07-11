Is Mossad pulling FBI chief Kash Patel's strings via his much younger beautiful 'honey pot' girlfriend? - part 1

Is Mossad pulling FBI chief Kash Patel's strings via his girlfriend?

(There is a part 2, another video. Oldest trick in the book... Cynthia

The following from: 'Geopolitics Prime':

After FBI Director Kash Patel claimed he's sure Jeffrey Epstein "killed himself," netizens allege he may be an Israeli "honey pot" victim.

Why the suspicion?

🌏 Patel, 45, is dating Alexis Wilkins — 19 years his junior. Not unusual, some might say.

🌏 But Wilkins currently works for PragerU, a US nonprofit media group run by Marissa Streit — a former Israeli military intelligence officer.

🌏 According to PragerU’s website, Streit “moved to Israel at a young age, where she completed her primary education and served in Unit 8200 of the Israel Defense Forces.”

What is Unit 8200?

👉 It’s Israel’s elite intelligence unit, specializing in SIGINT, cyberwarfare, code decryption, counterintelligence, and surveillance.

What is PragerU?

➡️ Founded in 2009, it promotes conservative religious values by radio host and author of books on Judaism Dennis Prager, according to The New York Times.

➡️ Critics say PragerU whitewashes Zionism and rewrites Palestinian history — claiming, for example, that “the land of Israel swapped hands for thousands of years, but it was never anything other than a sovereign Jewish state.”

Cover-up?

♦️ Former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe recently reiterated that Jeffrey Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence.

♦️ Is Patel helping bury that story?