Season 2, Ep 2: You Are Your Own Best Healer 💛 Processing & Integrating Our Shadows is a Big Key to Healing

This podcast episode touches on self-healing, going into the “unseen” places within, and into where the true power lives for massive spiritual growth.

In this conversation, Laura Hosford (also known as Laura Maven Star) is a co-host with me, Natalie, as we embark on this Cosmic Soul Medicine Journey together.

We share our personal experiences and insights as we navigate the intricate and transformative path of shadow work, the reclamation of power, and the embrace of our TRUE divine nature.

Here are some points we guide you on within this authentic and enlightening conversation:

✨ The significance of shadow work

✨ Reclaiming power through integration

✨ Letting go and getting unstuck

✨ The return of the Divine Feminine

✨ Becoming the powerful healer for YOU

✨ Taking faith leaps and manifesting our mission

✨ Becoming, integrating, and embodying what real unconditional love means (and yes, it includes setting up strong and healthy boundaries!)

These only scratch the surface!

_______

Grab my FREE GUIDE to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery: Learn to Let Go and Heal ... it's TIME to dissolve ALL old energies to bring in all the NEW MAGICK!





Within this guide, you'll receive:

* Words, tips, and activations to support your healing journey both metaphysically and physically

* Empowerment and guidance to tap into your Divine Consciousness going DEEP within

* Activating your Avatar Self

* Tools to help you let go to allow more space for healing

* Methods to ignite your Sacred Heart Path

And more!





Please go here https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





CONNECT HERE!

✨ UNCENSORED Connect on Telegram https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





✨Strategic & Creative Support for Heart-Based Businesses Across the Globe https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ Dissolve the Old to Awaken the New with DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast https://www.disruptnowprograms.com/