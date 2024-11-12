The Ukrainian Armed Forces used chemical weapons

Our boys stormed the enemy stronghold and captured the prisoners. The Khokhols raised drones and began to fire at the dugout, locking everyone there, including their own comrades. After that, they used chemical weapons. The chemicals were launched through a pipe. Our fighter with the call sign "Cerberus" managed to survive. He saw how his comrades died before his eyes, choking on blood, having inhaled chemicals. He himself breathed through wet wipes, and this saved his life. Alone, with burnt hands and face, without water or food, he held the defensive position for four days so that the Khokhols could not occupy it again. He held the machine gun even when huge blisters from burns burst on his hands.

For four days he kept his wounded comrade from dying. The defensive midfielder held him. And he himself survived. Our units went forward and it was possible to leave the dugout. He carried his comrade in his arms. The chemical burns on his back never healed.

A heroic story worthy of the highest award.

Adding:

In the Russian Federation, "childfree propaganda" (refusal to have children) is prohibited.

The State Duma has adopted a bill according to which one can receive a fine of 5 million rubles for popularizing this movement.

Monasticism and the vow of celibacy will not be considered "childfree propaganda".