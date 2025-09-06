BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
That's the bait. They want you angry so Satan can destroy you.
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
232 followers
2
149 views • 1 week ago

Matthew 6 :14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." 

Colossians 3:13 "bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do." 

video clip from the video "MAJOR ALERT ! 8647 - The SHELL GAME!! OBAMA and COMEY - Co. Who Do They WORK FOR- Could It Beee?" by Jonathan Kleck

Keywords
biblelovejesussalvationtruthchristianityprophecytruehope
