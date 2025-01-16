BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Retired Marine Fights Alone as Marines, MP's & Sheriffs Cower Ignore Duty Protect and Serve
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
297 views • 8 months ago

All Marines, Military Police, Sheriffs, Police and People in USA Must Watch

Bobby Graves one of the greatest Americans simply educates in 1hr the massive evil

Marines, MP.s and Sheriff's Have Turned Their Backs on the People

The evidence is crystal clear... the BAR is the greatest enemy

Attorney Generals, Judges all levels and Lawyers and court clerks corrupt to core


Ignorance remains the greatest hurdle for we the people to stop this evil

Once again Christopher James shows the world where the truth lies and it's power.


If we do not stop these corrupt maggots of the BAR and their treason [trespass] then world is done.

From our public courthouses true warrants to arrest these maggots will flow and restore rule of law

If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.

Quit looking at all these morons with platforms clueless on what is going on.

Those who push and speak to great things trump is doing are fools and ignorant.

Can't fix stupid... and so many people have NO critical thinking just opinions based on ignorance.


This must stop 2025 is going to be filled with more war and evil over mankind.


Call goes out to the world we have massive death and destruction occurring in all countries and genocide.


Covid 19 was a lie PROVEN .. it never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it


There is NO excuse after watching this video

The Light and the Way is Powerfully shown to fight this Evil


EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION REQUIRED FOR OUR WORLD


Join Christopher James and together powerfully standing on a mountain of truth we the righteous will end this EVIL powerfully and with force which is needed unfortunately.


HERE IT IS FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO DOWNLOAD AND EMAIL LARRY BROCK AND EVER POLITICIAN

YOU MUST STEP UP NOW AND ACT IT IS BEING HANDED TO THE WORLD ON A SILVER PLATTER

TRUTH AND THE SOLUTION


https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Notice.Trespass.Emergency.Larry.of.the.Brock.family.Oct.24.2024.redacted.pdf


https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Notice.Tacit.Agreement.Mark.Holland.Oct.3.Redacted.pdf


THIS IS THE LIGHT FOR OUR WORLD

DOWNLOAD SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE PEOPLE MUST ACT

NEVER GIVE UP WE MUST FIGHT NOW WITH TRUTH

THIS VIDEO AGAIN SHOWS THE WORLD THE WAY FORWARD


ALL GOVERNMENT ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS INCLUDING THE BAR

NOTHING PEOPLE SAY OR DO THAT ACT FOR GOVERNMENTS APPLIES TO MANKIND

SPREAD THIS VIDEO FAR AND WIDE IT IS THE LIGHT OUR WORLD REQUIRES.


Ignorance remains the enemy as this evil worldwide attacks mankind.

We can stop this evil it requires correct conversation FIRST!


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world


To support your health like never before and Christopher James


www.relaxsaunas.com use discount code AWC200 to save $200 off


Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies


To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also.


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

trumpcorruptionmilitaryvaccinations5gtruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmarinemalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsbobby graves
