Pfizer Knew People Who Had COVID Would Have A Bad Reaction to Vax

Pfizer kicked natural immune people out of their studies because they knew they would have adverse reactions. Also, a new study shows natural immunity is more effective than the Vaccine. But you already knew that, making you smarter than 100% of the media.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - NEW STUDY SHOWS NATURAL IMMUNITY IS MORE EFFECTIVE THAN VAX

