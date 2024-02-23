EMBALMERS WORLDWIDE REPORT UNEXPLAINED FIBROUS “RUBBERY” CLOTS IN DECEASED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trade embalmer, Richard Hirschman, joins Del days after posting a viral video of himself removing a long, fibrous clot from the jugular of a corpse, the likes of which he has never seen before 2021. Joining the conversation, US Air Force Major & Data Analyst, Thomas Haviland, reveals his data collected from two "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys" investigating the appearance of new and unusual white fibrous clots being found in corpses.
#FiberousClots #ExcessDeaths #DiedSuddenly