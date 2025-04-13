BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Origins and Evolution of the Catholic Church: From Jewish Roots to Universal Identity
Real Free News
Real Free News
97 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 5 months ago

This essay traces the Catholic Church’s origins from a 1st-century Jewish sect, sparked by Jesus of Nazareth, to a universal religion. Initially composed of Jewish followers expecting a messianic era, it diverged through Paul’s Gentile outreach after the Council of Jerusalem (50 CE). The term "Christian" emerged in Antioch, and "Catholic" appeared by 107 CE, reflecting its broad mission. Theological shifts, like the Trinity and salvation focus, distinguished it from Judaism. Formalized by Constantine’s 313 CE edict and the 325 CE Council of Nicaea, the Catholic Church evolved from Jewish roots into a global faith, embodying its "universal" name.
Rad the full article at Real Free News
#CatholicOrigins #JesusAndJudaism #ChurchHistory #GentileInclusion #UniversalFaith

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy