Origins and Evolution of the Catholic Church: From Jewish Roots to Universal Identity

This essay traces the Catholic Church’s origins from a 1st-century
Jewish sect, sparked by Jesus of Nazareth, to a universal religion.
Initially composed of Jewish followers expecting a messianic era, it
diverged through Paul’s Gentile outreach after the Council of Jerusalem
(50 CE). The term "Christian" emerged in Antioch, and "Catholic"
appeared by 107 CE, reflecting its broad mission. Theological shifts,
like the Trinity and salvation focus, distinguished it from Judaism.
Formalized by Constantine’s 313 CE edict and the 325 CE Council of
Nicaea, the Catholic Church evolved from Jewish roots into a global
faith, embodying its "universal" name.
