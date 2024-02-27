BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Toxic Spider Silk Polymers Sprayed in Our Air
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
68 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
535 views • 02/27/2024

Everyone knows Globalists controlled and paid off government officials (shame on them) are actively trying to depopulate/kill the people. They lower folks' immune systems with the Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering toxic sprays... then inject further toxins directly into the arms of willing people. Already around 700 or more million people have died Worldwide from these injections... including young people, children and babies. So many are so tired due to these attacks it is hard to fight back. But try if you can. Take these killers to court, educate people, etc. But number one pray! God is our very present help in time of trouble! 

Keywords
cancerchemtrailstoxinsaluminumbariumstrokestrontiumgraphenemyocarditispericarditisspider silk polymersclots bloodlowers immune systemrespiratory illinesses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy