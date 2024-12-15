🇷🇺🇺🇦Another selection of work of FPV drones on fiber optics on Ukrainian equipment in the South Donetsk direction.

The footage shows the destruction of a light MLRS based on a Sivalka VM-5 pickup truck, a camouflaged truck, a Spanish armored vehicle URO VAMTAC , a 155-mm self-propelled gun M109 , a T-64BV tank, and a BMP-2 with infantry both on the armor and in the troop compartment.