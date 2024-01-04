A Warning to My Children Who are Not Engaged

12-22-23 Blog: Again, I am calling you to join this battle. Quit sitting on the sidelines and letting your life keep you from paying attention. The devil and his followers have you so busy and so unaware, that you do not engage. I am calling you to get involved. I am calling you now. #spiritualbattle #awakening #priorities





