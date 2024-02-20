BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Citizen Cyborgs will Form the Backbone of the Emerging Financial Ecosystem
New Patriot
New Patriot
1342 followers
Follow
19
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1485 views • 02/20/2024

after the controlled demolition of the present one.  Also in this podcast - why they are putting metal in the meat; and introducing an off-grid communication system for an austere and non-permissive environment that utilizes the IoT - no satellites, cell towers or internet...

A Biological I.D. System has already Been Deployed:  https://www.brighteon.com/e4d269a8-39d5-4e5a-ba91-7e7d2f735787 

BlueTruth Documentary:   https://www.brighteon.com/ece02524-1a51-47b5-a87d-85586d36e6f1

Getting Started with Meshtastic:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsIWyVzqJPM&list=PLshzThxhw4O5JTOACGHzYSSd3soDhoXKK&index=1 

The Awesome Meshtastic Off-Grid Communication System:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFvK585guZw 

ATAK + Meshtastic:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb2OBIw-1Oc&t=472s Frequencies:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHOzzTXAphU

Keywords
cyborgscurrency resetlorameshtastic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy