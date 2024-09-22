No Offense to Trump Supporters, I Love You. You are the best.

Trump Ran Circles around ANTIFA and BLM

Victor Donlon 2024

Verse 1:

They say the shot was planned, way ahead of the time,

A scheme to cull the masses, with motives so malign.

Trump called it his own, the father of the cure,

But behind the curtain, were the motives pure?





The shot of the century, named with pride,

But some wonder now, did it all coincide?

He told his followers, "Take it, it's fine,"

But was it all part of a greater design?





Chorus:

Trump ran circles around ANTIFA and BLM,

Killing conservatives with the most libtarded shot of all time.

A vaccine that kills multigenerations of God's Divine Image,

God Bless Trump supporters who stood where they could,

And spoke out against the most libtarded shot of all time.

He named the deadly clot shot after himself,

Even Fauci and Gates didn’t stoop that low.

The boldest move yet, and no one foresaw,

He played his hand, and it raised the alarm.





Verse 2:

Trump said, "Take the shot," like a mission to save,

But was it all a cover for the risks we face?

Did he follow through, or was it all for the show?

Saline for him, while the rest didn’t know.





While others hesitated, he took a bold stand,

Pushing the shot like it was all part of the plan.

Kids dropping suddenly, on fields where they played,

Babies lost at birth, their futures betrayed.





Bridge:

An evil big Pharma whore, Trump deserves the same fate,

The punishment prayed for, by those who feel the weight.

Fauci and Gates, their actions condemned,

But what of the one who called them friends?





