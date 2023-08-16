BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Were The Saints Romantic? God, Courtship, & Salvation | Patrick O'Hearn
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 08/16/2023

John-Henry Westen


August 15, 2023


Catholic saints reveal how a true romance between husband and wife can fulfill God's plan for salvation — and lead souls to Heaven. Courtship has lost its critically important place in society — but author Patrick O'Hearn has started a movement to revive the lost art of courtship. The world may have abandoned the virtues purity, modesty, and integrity — exchanging family values for vice and sin — but faithful Catholics are awakening to 'still a more excellent way.' Author Patrick O'Hearn explains the romantic lives of the saints and how courtship can lead to a holy marriage.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Music Code: MB01WARGEGL7PUO


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37xd7j-were-the-saints-romantic-god-courtship-and-salvation-patrick-ohearn.html

Keywords
godsalvationcatholicpurityromanticsaintsgods planintegritymodestycourtshiptrue romancejohn-henry westenholy marriagepatrick ohearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy