Phil Schneider 1995 Presentation

"The alien agenda is the complete takeover of this planet, the killing off of 5/6 to 7/8 of the world's population by the year 2029...." @31:41

"The NWO, the alien agenda is one and the same: it's world takeover and the decimation of the population on this planet...." @33:28

"The alien takeover means the implementation of a one world gov't - direct opposite of constitutional law, direct opposite of freedom of choice, freedom of religion, other freedoms that go with it...." @42:32

"The alien agenda is to completely decimate the planet, to take the remaining human subjects as slaves and the aliens would use this planet for their own needs..." @53:05

The world takeover plans of the NWO - a direct carbon copy blueprint from Adolf Hitler's routine of 1933-1938 - must not be allowed to happen!" @ 53:23





And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth. - Revelation 6:8



And after all that death, do christian's realize the millenial kingdom sounds an awful like Schneider's description of the final alien takeover? We've been on auto-pilot for far too long...





"We have to assert ourselves in a way that we never thought possible" @36:31









