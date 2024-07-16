The Untold Truth About Raw Milk: Health Benefits Revealed

We delve into the surprising raw milk benefits and its impressive nutrition profile. Learn how raw milk can boost your immunity, improve digestion, and support overall wellness. We explore the pros and cons of raw milk vs pasteurized milk, addressing common safety concerns and discussing whether raw milk is safe for consumption.





Find out why organic raw milk is gaining popularity and how it compares to traditional options. We'll also share insights on unpasteurized milk benefits, the role of raw milk in dairy farming, and current raw milk regulations. Whether you're curious about using raw milk for kids or looking for delicious raw milk recipes, this video has you covered!





Watch now to uncover the science and health benefits behind raw milk consumption! Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more health insights. #RawMilk #HealthBenefits #Nutrition #Wellness #DairyFarming













0:00 Intro

0:30 Raw Safety and Regenerative Agriculture

0:47 History of Pasteurization and Raw Milk

1:15 Grass Fed Cows vs. Grain Fed Cows

1:40 Why is Raw Milk Demonized as Dangerous

2:08 What is Raw Milk

2:20 Immune support from raw milk

2:40 Gut Health

2:56 Probiotics in raw milk

3:14 Skin Health and raw Milk

3:36 How to Find Raw Milk Near You

4:27 Raw Milk in The Hamptons New York

4:45 Mecox Bay Dairy Farm in Bridge Hampton New York

8:04 Final Thoughts





Follow me on X!

https://twitter.com/IRONMONKEEEEE