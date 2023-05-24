Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on May 23



Russian troops in Belgorod Region took the village of Kozinka and the Grayvoron border crossing point under their control.





Local authorities announced that the counter-terrorist operation was over.





▪️ To the east, a Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance group attempted to cross the border near Gorkovskoye, Tsapovka and Shchetinovka.





Russian border guards repulsed the attacks and covered the retreating enemy units with artillery fire.





▪️ At the same time, Ukrainian forces continued to use drones to attack civilian targets in Grayvoron and Borisovka.





According to the official data, 13 civilians were wounded and one man was killed over the past two days.





▪️ The redeployment of enemy reinforcements to other areas along the Russia state border is recorded.





There is a concentration of several thousand enemy soldiers in the border territories of Kharkiv region.





▪️In neighboring Kursk Region, Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Gordeevka in Korenevsky District.





Power lines and special equipment that was carrying out border fortification work were damaged.





▪️ Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territories of the Donetsk agglomeration.





In the capital of the DPR, the Palace of Culture came under fire, and a girl was wounded.





▪️ The situation remains tense in the Zaporizhzhia direction: artillery duels and mutual reconnaissance continue.





The enemy carries out demonstrative runs of equipment, creating the appearance of the arrival of reinforcements to the front line.