BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Many Crimes Of Israel
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 10/22/2023

Judge Andrew Napolitano interviews Scott Ritter regarding the possibility of Israeli war crimes having been committed during its occupation of the Palestinian lands.

<8:30 caption re hospital>

The report of the Israeli hospital bombing appears to be false. There was a bombing in a car park near the hospital, but this is alleged to have been done by a Palestinian Off-shoot group.

Video Source:

Judging Freedom with Judge Andrew Napolitano

Special Guest - Scott Ritter

Former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and former United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) weapons inspector.

Closing Theme Music:

'A World In Trouble' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Judge Napolitano, Scott Ritter, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun19:44

Keywords
israelmiddle eastwarwar crimespalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflictillegal occupation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy