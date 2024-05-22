Looking for a hydrating, dairy-free alternative to regular milk? Try Organic Coconut Milk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Groovy Bee® Organic Coconut Milk Powder from the Health Ranger Store is carefully extracted from the fruit pulp of fresh coconuts grown under strict organic standards by our trusted suppliers. Rest assured that our premium organic coconut milk powder contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. It is slightly sweetened with organic rice maltodextrin.