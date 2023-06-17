Chris Williamson, George Galloway, Patrick Henningsen, Kit Klarenberg: No2Nato Broadcast 15 June 2023 (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIrrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFiaaCJRj8o
Streamed live on Jun 15, 2023 #No2Nato #No2War
Watch back the latest #No2Nato #No2War broadcast, discussing media, journalism and censorship, featuring distinguished journalists and commentators Kit Klarenberg & Patrick Henningsen, along with No2Nato founders Chris Williamson and yours truly.
Via various platforms including YouTube | Facebook | Twitter
Chapters:
0:00:00 - Intro
0:04:05 - George Galloway
0:21:12 - Kit Klarenberg
0:38:20 - Patrick Henningsen
0:59:57 - Panel Discussion
1:37:55 - Chris Williamson Epilogue