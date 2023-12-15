Why Is Dick Durbin Protecting Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein’s Congressional Cover-Up

* Powerful people want to keep you from knowing about Epstein’s world.

* Why are Dems carrying water for him?

* What kind of intel operation was he running?

* Why is the gubment still concealing the flight logs — are they being used as blackmail?

* Who is being protected?

p.s. Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343135274112